Thursday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:05 March 05, 2020
SEOUL, March 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 07/-3 Sunny 0
Incheon 06/-2 Sunny 0
Suwon 06/-3 Sunny 0
Cheongju 08/-2 Sunny 0
Daejeon 09/-2 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 08/-5 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 09/-1 Sunny 0
Jeonju 08/-2 Sunny 0
Gwangju 09/00 Cloudy 0
Jeju 09/05 Cloudy 0
Daegu 11/-1 Sunny 0
Busan 12/00 Sunny 0
(END)
