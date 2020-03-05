Digital divide still high in S. Korea
SEOUL, March 5 (Yonhap) -- The digital utilization rate of South Korea's socially disadvantaged stood at around 70 percent of other ordinary citizens in 2019, reflecting the persistent digital divide in the country, data showed Thursday.
The Ministry of Science and ICT said the rate for the physically handicapped, elderly, people living in rural areas and low income earners inched up 1 percentage point from 68.9 percent the previous year.
"The disparity still exists, but there has been steady lessening of the divide over the years with more people getting access to digital devices and related data and content," the ministry said.
Digital accessibility of disadvantaged people stood at 91.7 percent, with ICT ability hitting 60.2 percent and overall utilization tallied at 68.8 percent.
The information showed that in terms of ICT ability and utilization, numbers rose 1.1 percentage points vis-a-vis 2018.
The data is used to gauge accessibility to various information and communication technology devices, use of the internet and online know-how. The ministry said it checked 15,000 people from across the country for the latest findings.
yonngong@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) BTS' 'ON' debuts at career-best 4th on Billboard Hot 100 singles chart
-
2
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
3
S. Korean woman reinfected with coronavirus after recovery
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 1st case of person reinfected with new coronavirus
-
5
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops Billboard 200 album chart
-
1
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 4,300, school breaks extended nationwide
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 5,200; President Moon declares war on virus
-
4
(LEAD) Daegu's virus infections top 1,000, most linked to Shincheonji religious group
-
5
Universities in Seoul shift to online classes amid virus fears
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 293 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 5,621
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 5,600, $9.8 bln stimulus package unveiled to stem fallout
-
3
(LEAD) 66 pct of coronavirus cases linked to mass infections: KCDC
-
4
Gilead's remdesivir to be used to treat coronavirus patients in S. Korea
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 5,300, $9.8 bln stimulus package unveiled to battle virus