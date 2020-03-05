Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Australia imposes entry ban on people from Korea: source

All Headlines 11:47 March 05, 2020

SEOUL, March 5 (Yonhap) -- Australia has imposed an entry ban on foreigners from South Korea over fears about the new coronavirus, multiple diplomatic sources said Thursday, as the number of the Asian country's COVID-19 infections reached 5,766.

Seoul's foreign ministry called in Australian Ambassador to South Korea James Choi apparently to lodge a complaint over the entry ban.

The move came as Seoul has been stepping up diplomacy to prevent what it calls excessively restrictive measures against Korea. Currently, 96 countries and territories are imposing entry bans or stricter quarantine procedures for people from South Korea.

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!