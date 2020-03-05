Australia imposes entry ban on people from Korea: source
SEOUL, March 5 (Yonhap) -- Australia has imposed an entry ban on foreigners from South Korea over fears about the new coronavirus, multiple diplomatic sources said Thursday, as the number of the Asian country's COVID-19 infections reached 5,766.
Seoul's foreign ministry called in Australian Ambassador to South Korea James Choi apparently to lodge a complaint over the entry ban.
The move came as Seoul has been stepping up diplomacy to prevent what it calls excessively restrictive measures against Korea. Currently, 96 countries and territories are imposing entry bans or stricter quarantine procedures for people from South Korea.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) BTS' 'ON' debuts at career-best 4th on Billboard Hot 100 singles chart
-
2
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
3
S. Korean woman reinfected with coronavirus after recovery
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 1st case of person reinfected with new coronavirus
-
5
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops Billboard 200 album chart
-
1
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 4,300, school breaks extended nationwide
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 5,200; President Moon declares war on virus
-
4
(LEAD) Daegu's virus infections top 1,000, most linked to Shincheonji religious group
-
5
Universities in Seoul shift to online classes amid virus fears
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 293 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 5,621
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 5,600, $9.8 bln stimulus package unveiled to stem fallout
-
3
(LEAD) 66 pct of coronavirus cases linked to mass infections: KCDC
-
4
Gilead's remdesivir to be used to treat coronavirus patients in S. Korea
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 5,300, $9.8 bln stimulus package unveiled to battle virus