(LEAD) Shincheonji donates 12 bln won for coronavirus fight
SEOUL, March 5 (Yonhap) -- The minor religious sect at the center of a rapid increase in coronavirus cases in South Korea said Thursday that it has donated 12 billion won (US$10.1 million) to the country's battle against the spread of COVID-19.
The church said it made the donation to the Community Chest of Korea, with 10 billion won from its branch in Daegu and 2 billion won from its headquarters.
A branch of the Shincheonji church in the southeastern city of Daegu is thought to be the epicenter of the latest spike in infections. The number of COVID-19 infections in the country reached 6,088 on Thursday.
"We do feel responsibility for the massive number of infections of the virus and do our best to support the government-led disease-control measures with all our resources," the church said. "We pray for the quick stabilization of the situation and the recovery of all patients."
Earlier this week, Lee Man-hee, the founder of the homegrown religion, apologized for the spread of the disease and vowed to fully cooperate with government efforts to combat it.
