(LEAD) FM Kang to preside over coronavirus meeting with foreign diplomats
SEOUL, March 5 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will host a briefing session for foreign diplomats in Seoul this week as part of efforts to prevent their countries from taking excessive measures against Korean visitors over new coronavirus concerns, her office said Thursday.
The upcoming session, set for Friday, will take place as more than 90 countries are imposing entry restrictions or stricter quarantine procedures for people arriving from South Korea. The session is the second of its kind after Deputy Foreign Minister Kim Kun hosted a similar meeting on Feb. 25.
"Through the meeting, Minister Kang plans to explain the government's all-out efforts to contain the COVID-19 outbreaks and renew calls for the countries not to take excessively restrictive measures against our nationals," Kim In-chul, ministry spokesman, told a regular press briefing.
South Korea has so far reported 6,088 COVID-19 cases, with 40 deaths.
