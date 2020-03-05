Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All Headlines 15:43 March 05, 2020

SEOUL, March 5 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

CJ LOGISTICS 142,000 0
SKNetworks 5,460 UP 690
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 50,700 UP 1,500
ShinhanGroup 32,750 DN 400
CJ 83,400 UP 800
LGInt 11,650 UP 300
DongkukStlMill 4,685 UP 60
SBC 11,000 UP 100
Hyundai M&F INS 21,200 UP 250
TONGYANG 1,435 DN 25
Yuhan 233,000 UP 5,500
SLCORP 14,900 DN 50
HITEJINRO 29,250 UP 500
LotteFood 339,500 UP 5,500
NEXENTIRE 6,320 UP 50
CHONGKUNDANG 89,300 UP 600
KCC 175,000 UP 7,000
AmoreG 64,500 UP 1,500
HyundaiMtr 114,000 UP 1,000
HankookShellOil 265,000 DN 1,500
BukwangPharm 14,300 UP 1,050
ILJIN MATERIALS 47,350 DN 1,350
TaekwangInd 810,000 UP 6,000
SsangyongCement 5,080 UP 135
DOOSAN 60,200 UP 700
DaelimInd 75,700 UP 2,100
Daesang 20,050 UP 150
ORION Holdings 14,600 UP 200
KISWire 16,600 UP 50
JWPHARMA 31,100 UP 6,100
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP12150 DN150
KiaMtr 35,900 UP 150
Donga Socio Holdings 86,900 UP 1,200
SK hynix 94,900 UP 600
Youngpoong 580,000 UP 11,000
HyundaiEng&Const 36,000 UP 850
SamsungF&MIns 197,000 UP 5,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,150 UP 1,200
Kogas 27,750 UP 550
Hanwha 21,150 UP 650
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!