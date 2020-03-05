KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 5 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
CJ LOGISTICS 142,000 0
SKNetworks 5,460 UP 690
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 50,700 UP 1,500
ShinhanGroup 32,750 DN 400
CJ 83,400 UP 800
LGInt 11,650 UP 300
DongkukStlMill 4,685 UP 60
SBC 11,000 UP 100
Hyundai M&F INS 21,200 UP 250
TONGYANG 1,435 DN 25
Yuhan 233,000 UP 5,500
SLCORP 14,900 DN 50
HITEJINRO 29,250 UP 500
LotteFood 339,500 UP 5,500
NEXENTIRE 6,320 UP 50
CHONGKUNDANG 89,300 UP 600
KCC 175,000 UP 7,000
AmoreG 64,500 UP 1,500
HyundaiMtr 114,000 UP 1,000
HankookShellOil 265,000 DN 1,500
BukwangPharm 14,300 UP 1,050
ILJIN MATERIALS 47,350 DN 1,350
TaekwangInd 810,000 UP 6,000
SsangyongCement 5,080 UP 135
DOOSAN 60,200 UP 700
DaelimInd 75,700 UP 2,100
Daesang 20,050 UP 150
ORION Holdings 14,600 UP 200
KISWire 16,600 UP 50
JWPHARMA 31,100 UP 6,100
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP12150 DN150
KiaMtr 35,900 UP 150
Donga Socio Holdings 86,900 UP 1,200
SK hynix 94,900 UP 600
Youngpoong 580,000 UP 11,000
HyundaiEng&Const 36,000 UP 850
SamsungF&MIns 197,000 UP 5,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,150 UP 1,200
Kogas 27,750 UP 550
Hanwha 21,150 UP 650
(MORE)
-
1
(LEAD) BTS' 'ON' debuts at career-best 4th on Billboard Hot 100 singles chart
-
2
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
3
S. Korean woman reinfected with coronavirus after recovery
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 1st case of person reinfected with new coronavirus
-
5
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops Billboard 200 album chart
-
1
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 4,300, school breaks extended nationwide
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 5,200; President Moon declares war on virus
-
4
(LEAD) Daegu's virus infections top 1,000, most linked to Shincheonji religious group
-
5
Universities in Seoul shift to online classes amid virus fears
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 293 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 5,621
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 5,600, $9.8 bln stimulus package unveiled to stem fallout
-
3
(LEAD) 66 pct of coronavirus cases linked to mass infections: KCDC
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 6,000, another virus-hit city under special care
-
5
Gilead's remdesivir to be used to treat coronavirus patients in S. Korea