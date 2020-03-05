CJ LOGISTICS 142,000 0

SKNetworks 5,460 UP 690

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 50,700 UP 1,500

ShinhanGroup 32,750 DN 400

CJ 83,400 UP 800

LGInt 11,650 UP 300

DongkukStlMill 4,685 UP 60

SBC 11,000 UP 100

Hyundai M&F INS 21,200 UP 250

TONGYANG 1,435 DN 25

Yuhan 233,000 UP 5,500

SLCORP 14,900 DN 50

HITEJINRO 29,250 UP 500

LotteFood 339,500 UP 5,500

NEXENTIRE 6,320 UP 50

CHONGKUNDANG 89,300 UP 600

KCC 175,000 UP 7,000

AmoreG 64,500 UP 1,500

HyundaiMtr 114,000 UP 1,000

HankookShellOil 265,000 DN 1,500

BukwangPharm 14,300 UP 1,050

ILJIN MATERIALS 47,350 DN 1,350

TaekwangInd 810,000 UP 6,000

SsangyongCement 5,080 UP 135

DOOSAN 60,200 UP 700

DaelimInd 75,700 UP 2,100

Daesang 20,050 UP 150

ORION Holdings 14,600 UP 200

KISWire 16,600 UP 50

JWPHARMA 31,100 UP 6,100

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP12150 DN150

KiaMtr 35,900 UP 150

Donga Socio Holdings 86,900 UP 1,200

SK hynix 94,900 UP 600

Youngpoong 580,000 UP 11,000

HyundaiEng&Const 36,000 UP 850

SamsungF&MIns 197,000 UP 5,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,150 UP 1,200

Kogas 27,750 UP 550

Hanwha 21,150 UP 650

