KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DB HiTek 25,650 DN 150
IlyangPharm 22,900 UP 1,450
SGBC 32,900 DN 300
Nongshim 272,000 DN 1,500
Hyosung 71,700 UP 1,200
KAL 25,100 UP 1,100
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,380 UP 190
LG Corp. 70,300 UP 2,200
SsangyongMtr 1,870 0
BoryungPharm 12,600 UP 200
L&L 12,550 UP 150
NamyangDairy 383,000 DN 500
LOTTE Fine Chem 34,650 UP 550
HYUNDAI STEEL 25,350 UP 950
Shinsegae 264,500 UP 11,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,810 UP 160
LS 38,100 UP 1,900
GC Corp 119,000 UP 2,000
POSCO 197,000 UP 3,000
GS E&C 27,850 UP 1,000
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 26,950 UP 300
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 323,500 UP 8,500
KPIC 91,000 DN 100
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,640 UP 90
SKC 54,400 0
AK Holdings 25,800 UP 1,150
LOTTE 30,950 UP 1,100
SPC SAMLIP 72,300 UP 3,500
SAMSUNG SDS 181,000 UP 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 26,650 UP 900
KUMHOTIRE 3,860 UP 130
DB INSURANCE 40,750 UP 100
SamsungElec 57,800 UP 400
NHIS 10,650 UP 200
Binggrae 54,000 UP 1,000
GCH Corp 18,550 UP 250
LotteChilsung 113,500 UP 2,000
SK Discovery 22,450 DN 50
GS Retail 36,750 UP 1,400
Ottogi 523,000 UP 7,000
