KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DaeduckElec 9,440 DN 130
MERITZ SECU 3,685 UP 130
HtlShilla 86,700 UP 1,400
Hanmi Science 33,650 UP 2,500
SamsungElecMech 134,500 UP 1,500
Hanssem 66,700 UP 1,500
KSOE 110,500 UP 4,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 18,650 DN 50
OCI 51,200 UP 1,100
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 44,950 UP 850
KorZinc 418,500 UP 5,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,220 UP 220
SYC 38,550 UP 350
HyundaiMipoDock 37,600 UP 750
IS DONGSEO 28,050 UP 800
S-Oil 67,800 UP 300
LG Innotek 140,000 UP 4,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 183,500 0
HYUNDAI WIA 38,600 UP 300
KumhoPetrochem 66,000 UP 4,100
Mobis 210,500 UP 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 28,950 UP 550
HDC HOLDINGS 9,850 UP 450
S-1 86,400 UP 700
Hanchem 94,500 DN 300
DWS 22,800 UP 550
UNID 38,600 UP 300
KEPCO 21,600 DN 50
SamsungSecu 34,900 UP 600
SKTelecom 221,500 UP 2,000
S&T MOTIV 39,600 DN 1,600
HyundaiElev 56,500 UP 1,100
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 27,900 UP 300
Hanon Systems 10,650 UP 50
SK 200,500 UP 3,500
DAEKYO 4,885 0
GKL 17,800 UP 400
Handsome 25,300 UP 200
COWAY 71,600 UP 1,800
LOTTE SHOPPING 98,900 UP 1,300
