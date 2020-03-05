KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 9,390 DN 60
KorElecTerm 32,700 UP 150
NamhaeChem 7,250 UP 160
DONGSUH 16,000 UP 200
BGF 4,885 UP 180
SamsungEng 14,300 0
SAMSUNG C&T 111,000 UP 2,000
PanOcean 3,995 UP 120
SAMSUNG CARD 35,000 UP 1,100
CheilWorldwide 20,100 UP 250
KT 24,300 UP 650
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL205000 UP14500
LG Uplus 13,300 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 57,600 UP 1,000
KT&G 82,500 UP 1,000
DHICO 5,080 UP 90
LG Display 14,300 UP 200
Kangwonland 24,450 UP 800
NAVER 181,000 UP 2,500
Kakao 179,500 0
NCsoft 711,000 DN 9,000
DSME 23,150 UP 800
DSINFRA 4,355 UP 95
DWEC 4,295 UP 260
Donga ST 92,900 UP 1,800
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 15,550 UP 500
CJ CheilJedang 259,500 UP 1,000
DongwonF&B 209,500 UP 2,500
KEPCO KPS 34,150 UP 300
LGH&H 1,298,000 UP 29,000
LGCHEM 406,000 UP 14,000
KEPCO E&C 18,800 UP 350
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 75,600 UP 1,400
HALLA HOLDINGS 34,850 UP 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 13,900 UP 150
LGELECTRONICS 61,500 UP 900
Celltrion 182,000 UP 7,500
Huchems 18,100 DN 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 101,000 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 73,300 UP 1,800
