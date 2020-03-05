KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 65,700 UP 1,600
LOTTE Himart 21,950 UP 750
GS 41,300 UP 650
CJ CGV 25,850 UP 1,450
HYUNDAILIVART 9,890 UP 400
LIG Nex1 27,000 UP 300
Fila Holdings 38,700 UP 400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 124,000 0
HANAFINANCIALGR 30,200 DN 450
HANWHA LIFE 1,610 UP 10
AMOREPACIFIC 172,500 UP 5,500
LF 12,900 UP 100
FOOSUNG 7,710 DN 10
JW HOLDINGS 5,400 UP 280
SK Innovation 113,000 DN 2,000
POONGSAN 21,050 0
KBFinancialGroup 38,700 DN 250
Hansae 13,850 UP 100
LG HAUSYS 46,050 UP 650
Youngone Corp 31,050 DN 450
KOLON IND 34,200 UP 700
HanmiPharm 284,000 UP 13,000
BNK Financial Group 5,960 DN 90
emart 117,000 UP 4,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY260 50 UP600
KOLMAR KOREA 43,000 UP 500
CUCKOO 95,000 UP 700
COSMAX 84,200 UP 200
MANDO 29,650 DN 450
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 496,500 UP 7,500
INNOCEAN 65,500 UP 500
Doosan Bobcat 29,300 UP 700
Netmarble 96,300 UP 2,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S280000 UP4000
ORION 99,200 UP 2,100
BGF Retail 163,000 UP 2,500
SKCHEM 61,900 DN 200
HDC-OP 17,150 0
HYOSUNG HEAVY 19,850 DN 50
WooriFinancialGroup 9,410 DN 220
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) BTS' 'ON' debuts at career-best 4th on Billboard Hot 100 singles chart
-
2
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
3
S. Korean woman reinfected with coronavirus after recovery
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 1st case of person reinfected with new coronavirus
-
5
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops Billboard 200 album chart
-
1
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 4,300, school breaks extended nationwide
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 5,200; President Moon declares war on virus
-
4
(LEAD) Daegu's virus infections top 1,000, most linked to Shincheonji religious group
-
5
Universities in Seoul shift to online classes amid virus fears
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 293 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 5,621
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 5,600, $9.8 bln stimulus package unveiled to stem fallout
-
3
(LEAD) 66 pct of coronavirus cases linked to mass infections: KCDC
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 6,000, another virus-hit city under special care
-
5
Gilead's remdesivir to be used to treat coronavirus patients in S. Korea