N.K. leader sends letter to Moon to console S. Koreans over coronavirus: Cheong Wa Dae
All Headlines 16:21 March 05, 2020
SEOUL, March 5 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sent a personal letter to President Moon Jae-in to console South Koreans fighting against the new coronavirus, Cheong Wa Dae said Thursday.
In the letter, delivered to Moon on Wednesday, Kim expressed hope that South Korea could overcome the spread of the COVID-19 virus, according to Moon's office.
In return, Moon sent a letter to his North Korean counterpart, expressing his gratitude.
