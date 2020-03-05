FM holds phone talks with Thai counterpart on anti-virus efforts
SEOUL, March 5 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha spoke by phone with her Thai counterpart on Thursday to explain Seoul's efforts to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, her ministry said.
In the phone talks with Thailand's top diplomat, Don Pramudwinai, she highlighted her country's all-out efforts to fight the virus based on advanced diagnostic tests and epidemiological surveys.
Kang assessed Thailand's implementation of 14-day self-quarantine recommendation on foreigners from South Korea, China and Japan as a measure taken at a reasonable level, the ministry said in a release.
In response, the Thai minister said he believes Korea will be able to contain the virus based on its advanced quarantine capabilities and asked the Seoul government to pay attention to the safety of its nationals here.
The two sides also shared the view that regional cooperation is vital to eliminating COVID-19 and agreed to continue cooperation in health care sector to that end, according to the ministry.
elly@yna.co.kr
