Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 6.
Korean-language dailies
-- Has number of infections peaked? Too soon to be sure (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Japan to quarantine visitors from Korea, China for 2 weeks (Kookmin Daily)
-- New gov't rule forces elderly, babies to personally purchase masks (Donga llbo)
-- Japan suspends visa waiver for S. Korea, visitors from Korea to be quarantined for 2 weeks (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Abe orders restrictions on entry from China, Korea (Segye Times)
-- One day after Kim Yo-jong criticizes Cheong Wa Dae, Kim Jong-un proposes cooperation against epidemic (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Visitors from Korea to be quarantined for 2 weeks, passage to Japan blocked (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Criticized for failure to prevent epidemic, Japan's Abe orders 2-week quarantine of visitors from Korea (Hankyoreh)
-- Japan too shuts down, people arriving from Korea quarantined for 2 weeks (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 1,000 firms call for help daily, requests for employment support fund explode (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Japan to block entry from Korea (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Recoveries from virus more than double (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Elderly alienated from virus info (Korea Herald)
-- Government to ban export of face masks (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) BTS' 'ON' debuts at career-best 4th on Billboard Hot 100 singles chart
-
2
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
3
S. Korean woman reinfected with coronavirus after recovery
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 1st case of person reinfected with new coronavirus
-
5
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops Billboard 200 album chart
-
1
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 4,300, school breaks extended nationwide
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 5,200; President Moon declares war on virus
-
4
Universities in Seoul shift to online classes amid virus fears
-
5
(5th LD) S. Korea warns of more virus cases in Daegu, total tops 3,100
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 6,000, another virus-hit city under special care
-
2
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 6,000, another virus-hit city under special care
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 6,000, another virus-hit city under special care
-
4
(2nd LD) N.K. leader sends letter to Moon to support S. Korea's fight against coronavirus
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 6,000, another virus-hit city under special care