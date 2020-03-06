Korean-language dailies

-- Has number of infections peaked? Too soon to be sure (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Japan to quarantine visitors from Korea, China for 2 weeks (Kookmin Daily)

-- New gov't rule forces elderly, babies to personally purchase masks (Donga llbo)

-- Japan suspends visa waiver for S. Korea, visitors from Korea to be quarantined for 2 weeks (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Abe orders restrictions on entry from China, Korea (Segye Times)

-- One day after Kim Yo-jong criticizes Cheong Wa Dae, Kim Jong-un proposes cooperation against epidemic (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Visitors from Korea to be quarantined for 2 weeks, passage to Japan blocked (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Criticized for failure to prevent epidemic, Japan's Abe orders 2-week quarantine of visitors from Korea (Hankyoreh)

-- Japan too shuts down, people arriving from Korea quarantined for 2 weeks (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 1,000 firms call for help daily, requests for employment support fund explode (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Japan to block entry from Korea (Korea Economic Daily)

