(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 9)

We wonder what mistakes were made by Daegu citizens. The pro-government podcaster rubbed salt in their wounds with his nonsensical framing of an evolving crisis. A bigger problem is that this kind of outrageous comment is nothing new. For instance, a member of the Youth Committee in the ruling Democratic Party (DP) posted a shocking comment on the internet. "You can leave Daegu alone. I cannot understand why Daegu citizens make so many demands to President Moon Jae-in though they vote for the opposition United Future Party in elections," he said. "It would be O.K. if the virus infections do not spread to other regions than Daegu and North Gyeongsang regardless of a rapid surge in the number of infections in the region." He also wrote that his trust in Moon grew deeper thanks to his effort to protect other regions. Earlier, ruling party spokesperson Rep. Hong Ihk-pyo stepped down after stirring controversy when he mentioned "containment of Daegu and North Gyeongsang to a maximum level."