Today in Korean history
March 7
1946 -- An express train starts running on the Seoul-Busan line.
1972 -- South Korea and the United States begin a large-scale joint military exercise called "Team Spirit."
2003 -- Cliff Richard, a British pop star, performs in Seoul for the first time in 34 years.
2004 -- South Korean Foreign Minister Ban Ki-moon and his Japanese counterpart agree to boost cooperation, together with the United States, to persuade North Korea to halt its nuclear weapons development program.
2006 -- South Korean President Roh Moo-hyun and Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak agree to broaden South Korean companies' participation in Egypt's infrastructure construction, defense procurement and expansion of information technology networks.
2009 -- South Korean actress Jang Ja-yeon is found dead at her house with a suicide note that accused her agent of forcing her to attend drinking parties and provide sexual favors to various figures. Jang's apparent suicide later led to a major scandal involving dozens of politicians, journalists and business leaders.
2013 -- Yuh Myung-woo, a two-time world boxing champion from South Korea, joins hands with multi-division world champion Manny Pacquiao for projects related to their sport.
2014 -- The Tate Modern gallery in London purchases its first ever collection of works by late Korean-born American media artist Paik Nam-june. The acquisition was noteworthy as Paik was better known in the United States and Japan than in Europe.
2017 -- South Korea and the United States announce the beginning of deployment of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense missile defense unit.
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) BTS' 'ON' debuts at career-best 4th on Billboard Hot 100 singles chart
-
2
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
3
S. Korean woman reinfected with coronavirus after recovery
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 1st case of person reinfected with new coronavirus
-
5
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops Billboard 200 album chart
-
1
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 4,300, school breaks extended nationwide
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 5,200; President Moon declares war on virus
-
4
Universities in Seoul shift to online classes amid virus fears
-
5
(5th LD) S. Korea warns of more virus cases in Daegu, total tops 3,100
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 6,000, another virus-hit city under special care
-
2
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 6,000, another virus-hit city under special care
-
3
(2nd LD) N.K. leader sends letter to Moon to support S. Korea's fight against coronavirus
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 6,300, with another cluster of infections looming
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 6,000, another virus-hit city under special care