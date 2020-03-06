Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

March 06, 2020

SEOUL, March 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 09/-2 Sunny 10

Incheon 07/-1 Cloudy 20

Suwon 09/-4 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 11/-2 Sunny 0

Daejeon 12/-3 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 11/-4 Sunny 0

Gangneung 12/01 Sunny 0

Jeonju 12/-3 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 14/-2 Cloudy 20

Jeju 10/04 Sunny 20

Daegu 13/-2 Sunny 0

Busan 13/03 Sunny 0

