S. Korean shares open lower on Wall Street losses
SEOUL, March 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Friday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index lost 26.12 points, or 1.25 percent, to 2,059.14 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The decline followed losses in the U.S. market. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 3.58 percent, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index declining 3.10 percent.
Most large-cap stocks fell across the board.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. fell 1.38 percent; SK hynix, a major chipmaker, was down 1.26 percent; and top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. shed 1.75 percent.
Among gainers, South Korean biopharmaceutical firm Celltrion rose 0.27 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,189.65 won against the U.S. dollar, down 8.45 won from the previous session's close.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki made a verbal intervention, saying South Korea will take preemptive steps in case of excessive volatility in the foreign exchange market.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) BTS' 'ON' debuts at career-best 4th on Billboard Hot 100 singles chart
-
2
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
3
S. Korean woman reinfected with coronavirus after recovery
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 1st case of person reinfected with new coronavirus
-
5
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops Billboard 200 album chart
-
1
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 4,300, school breaks extended nationwide
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 5,200; President Moon declares war on virus
-
4
Universities in Seoul shift to online classes amid virus fears
-
5
(5th LD) S. Korea warns of more virus cases in Daegu, total tops 3,100
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 6,000, another virus-hit city under special care
-
2
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 6,000, another virus-hit city under special care
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 6,000, another virus-hit city under special care
-
4
(2nd LD) N.K. leader sends letter to Moon to support S. Korea's fight against coronavirus
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 6,000, another virus-hit city under special care