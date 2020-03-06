Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(URGENT) S. Korea reports 518 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 6,284

All Headlines 10:17 March 06, 2020
Members of the Army Second Operational Command sterilize a retail outlet in Daegu, the epicenter of South Korea's coronavirus outbreak, on March 5, 2020, in this photo provided by the command. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

#coronavirus-additional cases
