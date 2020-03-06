Korean employee of USFK tests positive for new coronavirus
SEOUL, March 6 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean employee of U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) has tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of USFK-related infection cases to seven, the military said Friday.
The seventh patient is now in isolation at her off-base residence in the central city of Cheonan, according to USFK.
"KCDC and USFK health professionals are actively conducting contact tracing to determine whether anyone else may have been exposed," it said. KCDC stands for the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
USFK remains on "high" risk level peninsula-wide and is implementing all appropriate control measures to help mitigate the spread of the virus to protect the force, it added.
As of midnight, South Korea had reported 6,284 virus patients, including 42 deaths.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) BTS' 'ON' debuts at career-best 4th on Billboard Hot 100 singles chart
-
2
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
3
S. Korean woman reinfected with coronavirus after recovery
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 1st case of person reinfected with new coronavirus
-
5
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops Billboard 200 album chart
-
1
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 4,300, school breaks extended nationwide
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 5,200; President Moon declares war on virus
-
4
Universities in Seoul shift to online classes amid virus fears
-
5
(5th LD) S. Korea warns of more virus cases in Daegu, total tops 3,100
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 6,000, another virus-hit city under special care
-
2
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 6,000, another virus-hit city under special care
-
3
(2nd LD) N.K. leader sends letter to Moon to support S. Korea's fight against coronavirus
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 6,300, with another cluster of infections looming
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 6,000, another virus-hit city under special care