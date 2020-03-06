Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

March 06, 2020

SEOUL, March 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

Feb. 29 -- N.K. says leader Kim oversees politburo meeting on coronavirus response
March 2 -- N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea

3 -- N. Korea says leader Kim inspected long-range artillery strike drill

-- N.K. leader's sister calls artillery strike drill 'self-defense'

-- Trump says he has no reaction to N.K. launches

4 -- N.K. leader sends letter to Moon to support S. Korea's fight against coronavirus
