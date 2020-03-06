KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 6 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
AmoreG 62,800 DN 1,700
HyundaiMtr 110,500 DN 3,500
HankookShellOil 262,500 DN 2,500
TaekwangInd 788,000 DN 22,000
BukwangPharm 14,650 UP 350
ILJIN MATERIALS 46,700 DN 650
SsangyongCement 5,010 DN 70
KISWire 16,500 DN 100
LotteFood 328,000 DN 11,500
NEXENTIRE 6,210 DN 110
CHONGKUNDANG 88,000 DN 1,300
KCC 172,500 DN 2,500
IlyangPharm 22,650 DN 250
Hanmi Science 32,650 DN 1,000
DaelimInd 73,000 DN 2,700
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP11500 DN650
KiaMtr 34,650 DN 1,250
Donga Socio Holdings 86,200 DN 700
SK hynix 92,600 DN 2,300
Youngpoong 564,000 DN 16,000
DongkukStlMill 4,460 DN 225
SBC 10,600 DN 400
Hyundai M&F INS 20,400 DN 800
Daesang 19,600 DN 450
SKNetworks 5,460 0
ORION Holdings 14,450 DN 150
KAL 23,800 DN 1,300
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,260 DN 120
LG Corp. 68,400 DN 1,900
SsangyongMtr 1,870 0
BoryungPharm 12,450 DN 150
L&L 12,300 DN 250
NamyangDairy 378,000 DN 5,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 33,700 DN 950
HYUNDAI STEEL 24,400 DN 950
Shinsegae 258,000 DN 6,500
Nongshim 269,500 DN 2,500
SGBC 32,300 DN 600
Hyosung 70,800 DN 900
HyundaiEng&Const 35,300 DN 700
