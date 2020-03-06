KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SamsungF&MIns 191,500 DN 5,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 25,900 DN 250
Kogas 27,000 DN 750
Hanwha 20,450 DN 700
DB HiTek 25,300 DN 350
CJ 81,300 DN 2,100
JWPHARMA 28,200 DN 2,900
LGInt 11,200 DN 450
TONGYANG 1,455 UP 20
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 49,500 DN 1,200
ShinhanGroup 31,900 DN 850
HITEJINRO 29,250 0
Yuhan 233,500 UP 500
SLCORP 14,250 DN 650
CJ LOGISTICS 140,500 DN 1,500
DOOSAN 59,300 DN 900
LOTTE 30,100 DN 850
AK Holdings 25,300 DN 500
Binggrae 53,400 DN 600
GCH Corp 18,400 DN 150
LotteChilsung 110,000 DN 3,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,610 DN 200
POSCO 192,000 DN 5,000
SPC SAMLIP 71,100 DN 1,200
SAMSUNG SDS 178,000 DN 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 25,950 DN 700
KUMHOTIRE 3,735 DN 125
DB INSURANCE 39,050 DN 1,700
SamsungElec 56,500 DN 1,300
NHIS 10,350 DN 300
SK Discovery 21,950 DN 500
LS 36,850 DN 1,250
GC Corp 120,500 UP 1,500
GS E&C 26,900 DN 950
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 27,050 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 316,500 DN 7,000
KPIC 88,900 DN 2,100
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,490 DN 150
SKC 53,500 DN 900
GS Retail 35,300 DN 1,450
