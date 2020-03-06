Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All Headlines 15:40 March 06, 2020

Ottogi 514,000 DN 9,000
DaeduckElec 9,150 DN 290
MERITZ SECU 3,675 DN 10
HtlShilla 84,100 DN 2,600
SamsungElecMech 131,500 DN 3,000
Hanssem 65,200 DN 1,500
KSOE 106,500 DN 4,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 18,200 DN 450
OCI 51,200 0
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 44,700 DN 250
KorZinc 409,500 DN 9,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,100 DN 120
SYC 37,600 DN 950
HyundaiMipoDock 36,500 DN 1,100
IS DONGSEO 27,550 DN 500
S-Oil 64,300 DN 3,500
LG Innotek 136,000 DN 4,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 176,000 DN 7,500
HYUNDAI WIA 36,500 DN 2,100
KumhoPetrochem 64,500 DN 1,500
Mobis 203,000 DN 7,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 28,200 DN 750
HDC HOLDINGS 9,610 DN 240
S-1 85,700 DN 700
Hanchem 93,200 DN 1,300
DWS 23,250 UP 450
UNID 38,300 DN 300
KEPCO 21,100 DN 500
SamsungSecu 34,400 DN 500
SKTelecom 222,500 UP 1,000
S&T MOTIV 38,000 DN 1,600
HyundaiElev 57,400 UP 900
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 27,500 DN 400
Hanon Systems 10,600 DN 50
SK 194,500 DN 6,000
DAEKYO 4,885 0
GKL 17,250 DN 550
Handsome 24,500 DN 800
COWAY 71,200 DN 400
LOTTE SHOPPING 94,600 DN 4,300
