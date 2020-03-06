KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Ottogi 514,000 DN 9,000
DaeduckElec 9,150 DN 290
MERITZ SECU 3,675 DN 10
HtlShilla 84,100 DN 2,600
SamsungElecMech 131,500 DN 3,000
Hanssem 65,200 DN 1,500
KSOE 106,500 DN 4,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 18,200 DN 450
OCI 51,200 0
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 44,700 DN 250
KorZinc 409,500 DN 9,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,100 DN 120
SYC 37,600 DN 950
HyundaiMipoDock 36,500 DN 1,100
IS DONGSEO 27,550 DN 500
S-Oil 64,300 DN 3,500
LG Innotek 136,000 DN 4,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 176,000 DN 7,500
HYUNDAI WIA 36,500 DN 2,100
KumhoPetrochem 64,500 DN 1,500
Mobis 203,000 DN 7,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 28,200 DN 750
HDC HOLDINGS 9,610 DN 240
S-1 85,700 DN 700
Hanchem 93,200 DN 1,300
DWS 23,250 UP 450
UNID 38,300 DN 300
KEPCO 21,100 DN 500
SamsungSecu 34,400 DN 500
SKTelecom 222,500 UP 1,000
S&T MOTIV 38,000 DN 1,600
HyundaiElev 57,400 UP 900
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 27,500 DN 400
Hanon Systems 10,600 DN 50
SK 194,500 DN 6,000
DAEKYO 4,885 0
GKL 17,250 DN 550
Handsome 24,500 DN 800
COWAY 71,200 DN 400
LOTTE SHOPPING 94,600 DN 4,300
(MORE)
-
1
(LEAD) BTS' 'ON' debuts at career-best 4th on Billboard Hot 100 singles chart
-
2
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
3
S. Korean woman reinfected with coronavirus after recovery
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 1st case of person reinfected with new coronavirus
-
5
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops Billboard 200 album chart
-
1
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 4,300, school breaks extended nationwide
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 5,200; President Moon declares war on virus
-
4
Universities in Seoul shift to online classes amid virus fears
-
5
(5th LD) S. Korea warns of more virus cases in Daegu, total tops 3,100
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 6,000, another virus-hit city under special care
-
2
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 6,000, another virus-hit city under special care
-
3
(2nd LD) N.K. leader sends letter to Moon to support S. Korea's fight against coronavirus
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 6,300, with another cluster of infections looming
-
5
(LEAD) Another mass infection case reported at nursing home: KCDC