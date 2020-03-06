KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 9,020 DN 370
KorElecTerm 32,000 DN 700
NamhaeChem 7,160 DN 90
DONGSUH 16,200 UP 200
BGF 4,775 DN 110
SamsungEng 13,950 DN 350
SAMSUNG C&T 108,000 DN 3,000
PanOcean 3,865 DN 130
SAMSUNG CARD 34,500 DN 500
CheilWorldwide 19,550 DN 550
KT 23,950 DN 350
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL205500 UP500
LG Uplus 13,300 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 55,600 DN 2,000
KT&G 82,100 DN 400
DHICO 4,980 DN 100
LG Display 14,150 DN 150
Kangwonland 23,950 DN 500
NAVER 179,500 DN 1,500
Kakao 175,500 DN 4,000
NCsoft 700,000 DN 11,000
DSME 22,200 DN 950
DSINFRA 4,170 DN 185
DWEC 4,120 DN 175
Donga ST 92,600 DN 300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 15,000 DN 550
CJ CheilJedang 261,500 UP 2,000
DongwonF&B 203,500 DN 6,000
KEPCO KPS 33,200 DN 950
LGH&H 1,284,000 DN 14,000
LGCHEM 400,000 DN 6,000
KEPCO E&C 18,400 DN 400
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 74,600 DN 1,000
HALLA HOLDINGS 33,900 DN 950
HYUNDAI ROTEM 13,800 DN 100
LGELECTRONICS 60,300 DN 1,200
Celltrion 177,500 DN 4,500
Huchems 17,750 DN 350
DAEWOONG PHARM 101,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 70,800 DN 2,500
(MORE)
-
1
(LEAD) BTS' 'ON' debuts at career-best 4th on Billboard Hot 100 singles chart
-
2
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
3
S. Korean woman reinfected with coronavirus after recovery
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 1st case of person reinfected with new coronavirus
-
5
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops Billboard 200 album chart
-
1
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 4,300, school breaks extended nationwide
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 5,200; President Moon declares war on virus
-
4
Universities in Seoul shift to online classes amid virus fears
-
5
(5th LD) S. Korea warns of more virus cases in Daegu, total tops 3,100
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 6,000, another virus-hit city under special care
-
2
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 6,000, another virus-hit city under special care
-
3
(2nd LD) N.K. leader sends letter to Moon to support S. Korea's fight against coronavirus
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 6,300, with another cluster of infections looming
-
5
(LEAD) Another mass infection case reported at nursing home: KCDC