KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 63,700 DN 2,000
LOTTE Himart 21,100 DN 850
GS 40,000 DN 1,300
CJ CGV 24,900 DN 950
HYUNDAILIVART 9,560 DN 330
LIG Nex1 26,400 DN 600
Fila Holdings 36,150 DN 2,550
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 120,500 DN 3,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 29,850 DN 350
HANWHA LIFE 1,545 DN 65
AMOREPACIFIC 169,000 DN 3,500
LF 12,500 DN 400
FOOSUNG 7,660 DN 50
JW HOLDINGS 5,220 DN 180
SK Innovation 108,000 DN 5,000
POONGSAN 20,550 DN 500
KBFinancialGroup 37,450 DN 1,250
Hansae 13,550 DN 300
LG HAUSYS 45,050 DN 1,000
Youngone Corp 29,650 DN 1,400
KOLON IND 33,250 DN 950
HanmiPharm 281,000 DN 3,000
BNK Financial Group 5,810 DN 150
emart 116,000 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY255 00 DN550
KOLMAR KOREA 42,300 DN 700
CUCKOO 95,400 UP 400
COSMAX 83,200 DN 1,000
MANDO 28,650 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 491,000 DN 5,500
INNOCEAN 64,200 DN 1,300
Doosan Bobcat 28,450 DN 850
Netmarble 92,500 DN 3,800
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S265500 DN14500
ORION 99,000 DN 200
BGF Retail 158,000 DN 5,000
SKCHEM 60,600 DN 1,300
HDC-OP 16,600 DN 550
HYOSUNG HEAVY 19,100 DN 750
WooriFinancialGroup 9,200 DN 210
