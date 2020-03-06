Yonhap News Summary
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 6,600, with another cluster of infections looming
SEOUL -- South Korea's coronavirus caseload approached 6,600 on Friday, with most new virus infections still occurring in the southeastern city of Daegu, the epicenter of the virus outbreak here, and neighboring North Gyeongsang Province. Another alarming cluster of infections was reported in a small city near Daegu.
The 309 new cases, which were identified over the past 16 hours on Friday, brought the nation's total number of infections to 6,593, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.
(5th LD) FM Kang calls in Japanese ambassador to protest new entry restrictions
SEOUL -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on Friday called in Japan's ambassador and lodged a strong protest over Tokyo's decision to impose new entry restrictions for South Koreans over coronavirus fears, calling the measures "unfriendly" and "unscientific" and warning of a tit-for-tat response.
It is unusual for the minister to hold such a meeting with a foreign envoy to file a complaint, illustrating the seriousness South Korea attaches to the issue. Initially, First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young was to meet Japanese Ambassador Koji Tomita.
(LEAD) 102 countries, territories restricting entry from virus-hit S. Korea
SEOUL -- A total of 102 countries and territories were restricting entry or imposing tougher quarantine procedures on people from South Korea on Friday, including Japan, which has further tightened its procedures over coronavirus fears.
The number of countries and territories planning to enforce or imposing entry bans on people who have traveled to South Korea in the past two weeks came to 36 at 3 p.m., according to the foreign ministry.
(2nd LD) Gov't urges 'hagwon' to close, join anti-virus fight
SEOUL -- In its latest tactic to combat the new coronavirus, South Korea on Friday again asked private sector cram schools to temporarily suspend classes to prevent group transmissions.
The move comes in line with the government's recent decision to push back the new school year by three weeks to March 23 to prevent COVID-19 infections in schools and communities.
Charity group returns Shincheonji's 12 bln-won donation
SEOUL -- A charity group said Friday it has decided to return a huge donation made by a minor religious sect to help in the nationwide fight against the virus, citing the negative public sentiment against the group.
The Shincheonji Church of Jesus, which is at the center of a rapid increase in coronavirus cases in South Korea, said on Thursday that it had donated 12 billion won (US$10.1 million) to the Seoul-based Community Chest of Korea, saying that it feels responsibility for the massive number of virus infections.
K-pop stars go online as coronavirus thwarts live shows
SEOUL -- Many K-pop artists are turning to live online shows to reach out to fans as the ongoing coronavirus outbreak keeps people away from public gatherings.
Last month, four-piece boy band WINNER performed live to 964,000 fans through V Live, an online broadcasting platform owned by internet portal Naver.
