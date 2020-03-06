Go to Contents Go to Navigation

U.S.-bound passengers from S. Korea required to undergo health screening

All Headlines 18:15 March 06, 2020

SEOUL, March 6 (Yonhap) -- Starting next week, all U.S.-bound air travelers from South Korea will be required to undergo coronavirus screenings.

In a joint statement with other government agencies, the justice ministry announced Friday that the mandatory health screenings will take effect Tuesday at all airports, as South Korea seeks to curb the spread of COVID-19. All travelers headed to the United States, regardless of their nationality, will be subject to the procedures.

A three-step fever check system will also be put in place. Passengers who've visited dangerous areas within the past 14 days will not be allowed to board U.S.-bound flights.

All travelers going to the U.S. must fill out health questionnaires and those showing symptoms may be returned home.

Last Saturday, Washington raised its travel advisory for Daegu to the highest level, urging Americans not to travel to the South Korean city most affected by the coronavirus.

Passengers at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, just west of Seoul, are checked for fever on March 6, 2020. (Yonhap)


