U.S.-bound passengers from S. Korea required to undergo health screening
SEOUL, March 6 (Yonhap) -- Starting next week, all U.S.-bound air travelers from South Korea will be required to undergo coronavirus screenings.
In a joint statement with other government agencies, the justice ministry announced Friday that the mandatory health screenings will take effect Tuesday at all airports, as South Korea seeks to curb the spread of COVID-19. All travelers headed to the United States, regardless of their nationality, will be subject to the procedures.
A three-step fever check system will also be put in place. Passengers who've visited dangerous areas within the past 14 days will not be allowed to board U.S.-bound flights.
All travelers going to the U.S. must fill out health questionnaires and those showing symptoms may be returned home.
Last Saturday, Washington raised its travel advisory for Daegu to the highest level, urging Americans not to travel to the South Korean city most affected by the coronavirus.
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) BTS' 'ON' debuts at career-best 4th on Billboard Hot 100 singles chart
-
2
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
3
S. Korean woman reinfected with coronavirus after recovery
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 1st case of person reinfected with new coronavirus
-
5
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops Billboard 200 album chart
-
1
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 4,300, school breaks extended nationwide
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 5,200; President Moon declares war on virus
-
4
Universities in Seoul shift to online classes amid virus fears
-
5
(5th LD) S. Korea warns of more virus cases in Daegu, total tops 3,100
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 309 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 6,593
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 6,000, another virus-hit city under special care
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 6,000, another virus-hit city under special care
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 6,300, with another cluster of infections looming
-
5
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 6,600, with another cluster of infections looming