Moon asks Turkish leader to ease travel restrictions
SEOUL, March 6 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in asked Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan Friday to ease Turkey's travel restrictions on South Koreans due to the coronavirus outbreak here.
Moon spoke to President Erdogan on the phone for about 20 minutes to discuss the situation regarding COVID-19 and other matters of bilateral interest, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
Turkey has suspended all passenger flights to and from South Korea. It is also requiring those who've visited South Korea to be quarantined for 14 days after arrival, regardless of symptoms.
Moon explained South Korea's efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, and asked Turkey to consider resuming at least some flights so that essential business exchanges won't be affected.
According to Cheong Wa Dae, Erdogan praised South Korea's quarantine efforts and expressed hopes South Korea's strong measures will pave the way for a quick normalization of the two countries' exchanges.
Moon on Wednesday canceled his visit to Turkey, set for later this month, in order to focus on a nationwide fight against the novel coronavirus. Moon sought Erdogan's understanding of his decision.
Cheong Wa Dae said Erdogan acknowledged Moon's situation and that he hoped Moon will reschedule his visit in the near future. Erdogan also offered condolences to South Koreans who've succumbed to the virus.
Moon thanked Turkish first lady, Emine Erdoğan, for writing a letter to South Korean first lady Kim Jung-sook expressing her condolences for COVID-19 victims here.
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) BTS' 'ON' debuts at career-best 4th on Billboard Hot 100 singles chart
-
2
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
3
S. Korean woman reinfected with coronavirus after recovery
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 1st case of person reinfected with new coronavirus
-
5
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops Billboard 200 album chart
-
1
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 4,300, school breaks extended nationwide
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 5,200; President Moon declares war on virus
-
4
Universities in Seoul shift to online classes amid virus fears
-
5
(5th LD) S. Korea warns of more virus cases in Daegu, total tops 3,100
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 309 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 6,593
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 6,600, with another cluster of infections looming
-
3
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 6,000, another virus-hit city under special care
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 6,300, with another cluster of infections looming
-
5
(LEAD) Another mass infection case reported at nursing home: KCDC