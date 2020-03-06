2nd foreign player in pro volleyball league to leave S. Korean club over coronavirus fears

Earlier in the week, Anae asked to be paid in full for the season, since she was leaving the league for reasons out of her control, and threatened to take the case to the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) if her demands weren't met. But the Altos said Friday they and Anae had reached an agreement under which she will only receive portions of her remaining salary, the amount of which will depend on when the league resumes play and when the season finishes.