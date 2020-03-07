S. Korea-U.S. defense cost talks not affected by virus: official
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, March 6 (Yonhap) -- The coronavirus has not affected defense cost-sharing negotiations between South Korea and the United States, a State Department official said Friday.
At a press briefing, Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs R. Clarke Cooper was asked if the coronavirus outbreak is affecting scheduling of negotiations with South Korea and Japan, two countries with which the U.S. seeks to reach an agreement on sharing the cost of stationing American troops there.
Talks between Seoul and Washington have stalled as the Trump administration has demanded a significant increase in South Korea's financial contributions under a new Special Measures Agreement.
"The conversations haven't stopped," Cooper said. "They have embassies here in Washington. We have embassies in Seoul and Tokyo. Our senior negotiator, my colleague Jim DeHart, is in direct contact with his counterparts in Seoul and in Tokyo. So no, nothing has slowed down."
The last time South Korean and U.S. negotiators sat down for talks was in January in Washington. The U.S. has warned that some 9,000 Korean civilians working on American bases on the peninsula will be furloughed starting April 1 if the two sides fail to reach a deal.
"With that, we certainly see the Koreans now have opportunity to come back to the table, and this is certainly an expectation of everyone involved here in the United States. It's an expectation of Secretary (of State Mike) Pompeo. It's an expectation of President (Donald) Trump for the Koreans to come back and respond to what we have been discussing," Cooper said. "But it's certainly within the timeframe and we have modern ways of communicating. Face-to-face is preferred, but we are certainly not immune from using video teleconference."
As of Friday, there were 6,593 cases of COVID-19 in South Korea, with 44 deaths.
U.S. Forces Korea has reported seven infections among its 28,500 troops and their family members.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) BTS' 'ON' debuts at career-best 4th on Billboard Hot 100 singles chart
-
2
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
3
S. Korean woman reinfected with coronavirus after recovery
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 1st case of person reinfected with new coronavirus
-
5
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops Billboard 200 album chart
-
1
Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 4,300, school breaks extended nationwide
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 5,200; President Moon declares war on virus
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korea warns of more virus cases in Daegu, total tops 3,100
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 376 new virus cases, total exceeds 3,500
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 309 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 6,593
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 6,600, with another cluster of infections looming
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 6,300, with another cluster of infections looming
-
4
(8th LD) S. Korea hits back with countermeasures in response to Tokyo's entry restrictions
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea voices 'extreme regret' over Japan's entry restrictions for Koreans