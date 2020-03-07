Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

March 07, 2020

SEOUL, Mar. 07 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 13/02 Sunny 20

Incheon 11/02 Sunny 20

Suwon 13/00 Sunny 20

Cheongju 13/01 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 13/01 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 13/-1 Sunny 20

Gangneung 12/03 Sunny 20

Jeonju 13/02 Sunny 60

Gwangju 14/03 Sunny 80

Jeju 13/08 Rain 70

Daegu 13/03 Sunny 70

Busan 13/06 Sunny 60

