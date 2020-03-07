Korean-language dailies

-- Efforts to buy masks 'in vain,' will things get better next week? (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Gov't urges social distancing on concerns of group infection (Kookmin Daily)

-- S. Korea hits back with countermeasures in response to Tokyo's entry restrictions (Donga llbo)

-- S. Korea hits back with travel advisory, suspends visa-free program against Japan (Segye Times)

-- Grandma plants pansy in virus-hit Daegu (Chosun Ilbo)

-- S. Korea suspends visa-free entry program against Japan, questions Japan's disease prevention system (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- S. Korea hits back with countermeasures in response to Tokyo's entry restrictions (Hankyoreh)

-- 'Let's give masks to people more in need' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- S. Korea hits back with reciprocal measures in response to Tokyo's entry restrictions (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 'Export Korea' faces crisis, nine of 10 key trade partners close doors (Korea Economic Daily)

