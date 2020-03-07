Residents at Daegu apartment tower in cohort isolation following group infection
DAEGU, March 7 (Yonhap) -- Residents at an apartment tower in the southeastern city of Daegu have entered cohort isolation following group infections, Daegu city officials said Saturday.
The first cohort isolation at an apartment block came after 46 were infected with the COVID-19 virus in the residential complex where 141 people live, according to officials of the city where the largest numbers of infections have occurred in the country.
The city government said it has sent text messages to residents notifying them of a full entry and exit ban, which applies to all residents and delivery workers.
The apartment block, which consists of two five-story buildings, is run by the city for unmarried women who are under 35 years old. A total of 141 people live in 137 flats.
Cohort isolation is a way to contain the virus by putting patients and medical personnel under a group quarantine.
Following a mass infection at a hospital ward in Cheongdo County in North Gyeongsang Province near Daegu, province officials recently carried out cohort isolation at 581 welfare facilities as part of precautionary measures.
