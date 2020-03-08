Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

March 08, 2020

SEOUL, Mar. 08 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 17/03 Sunny 10

Incheon 13/03 Sunny 10

Suwon 16/00 Sunny 10

Cheongju 17/02 Sunny 0

Daejeon 18/01 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 17/-2 Sunny 0

Gangneung 15/04 Sunny 0

Jeonju 18/03 Sunny 0

Gwangju 19/02 Sunny 0

Jeju 16/09 Sunny 0

Daegu 17/04 Sunny 0

Busan 16/06 Sunny 0

