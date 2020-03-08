Sunday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:02 March 08, 2020
SEOUL, Mar. 08 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 17/03 Sunny 10
Incheon 13/03 Sunny 10
Suwon 16/00 Sunny 10
Cheongju 17/02 Sunny 0
Daejeon 18/01 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 17/-2 Sunny 0
Gangneung 15/04 Sunny 0
Jeonju 18/03 Sunny 0
Gwangju 19/02 Sunny 0
Jeju 16/09 Sunny 0
Daegu 17/04 Sunny 0
Busan 16/06 Sunny 0
(END)
