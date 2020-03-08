Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(URGENT) S. Korea reports 367 new cases of coronavirus, total now at 7,134

All Headlines 10:11 March 08, 2020
This photo taken on March 7, 2020, shows an apartment complex in Daegu where 46 residents tested positive for the new coronavirus. (Yonhap)


