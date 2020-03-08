S. Korea reports 367 new cases of coronavirus, total now at 7,134
SEOUL, March 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported 367 additional cases of the new coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of infections here to 7,134.
A majority of the new cases again came from the southeastern city of Daegu and neighboring North Gyeongsang Province, the two epicenters of the virus outbreak that together account for more than 90 percent of all infection cases, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
Of the 367 new cases, which were detected Saturday, 294 cases came from Daegu, the country's fourth-largest city with a population of about 2.5 million that is located some 300 kilometers from Seoul.
About 60 percent of confirmed cases here have been linked to a Daegu branch of a religious sect, Shincheonji.
Daegu's total infection cases now stands at 5,378.
North Gyeongsang Province, one of the most severely hit areas, saw its infection cases rise 32 to 1,081, according to the KCDC.
Seoul and nearby Gyeonggi Province each reported 12 additional cases. Their totals now stand at 120 and 142, respectively.
So far, 50 people, mostly with preexisting medical conditions, have died of the respiratory disease that originated in China late last year.
South Korea reported its first COVID-19 case on Jan. 20.
