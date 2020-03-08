(LEAD) 1 more coronavirus case reported in military, total now at 36
ATTN: UPDATES figures in 5th para
SEOUL, March 8 (Yonhap) -- One more service personnel was confirmed to have been infected with the new coronavirus, with the total infection cases in the military rising to 36, the defense ministry said on Sunday.
The new COVID-19 patient is an Army soldier in Pocheon, north of Seoul, according to the Ministry of National Defense.
Of the total infections, 20 were in the Army, 12 in the Air Force, two in the Marine Corps and one each in the Navy and a defense ministry unit.
Around 3,120 service members are quarantined at their bases as part of the military's broader efforts to prevent the virus from further spreading in barracks.
As of Sunday, South Korea had reported 7,313 confirmed coronavirus cases and 50 deaths.
One soldier in the Army was released on Saturday after recovering from the viral disease, it added.
