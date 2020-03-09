N. Korea fires at least 1 unidentified projectile: JCS
SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired at least one unidentified projectile Monday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, a week after the communist regime fired two apparent short-range ballistic missiles.
No other details were immediately available, including how many projectiles were fired, where the launch occurred and where it or they landed.
Last Monday, the communist country fired two projectiles from a super-large multiple rocket launcher after a three-month hiatus. It was believed to be part of its artillery strike drill for the wintertime exercise.
Last year, the North test-launched missiles 13 times amid the stalled denuclearization talks with the United States.
In its New Year's Day message, Pyongyang warned it will show off a "new strategic weapon" in the near future. Experts said the "strategic weapon" may mean an advanced type of its intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) or a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).
