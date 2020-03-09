(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
(ATTN: ADDS more details, background info in paras 4-7, 10-14, 16)
By Oh Seok-min and Choi Soo-hyang
SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired three unidentified projectiles into the East Sea on Monday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, a week after the communist regime fired two short-range projectiles.
The projectiles were fired northeastward from areas near its eastern town of Sondok in South Hamgyong Province, the JCS said in a brief release.
"Our military is monitoring the situation in case there are additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture," the JCS said.
Sondok is where the North conducted the first known test of its super-large multiple rocket launcher in August 2019. So far, it has tested the system five times, including the one conducted on March 2, when the North fired two projectiles as part of its artillery strike drill for a wintertime exercise.
Monday's projectile fire could be another test of the system, possibly to reduce the interval between lanuches ahead of operational deployment, according to experts and military sources.
In the previous tests, the North launched two projectiles each. As the system has four tubes, however, experts speculate the North could conduct additional tests for successive launches of more projectiles.
Some think the North may have launched three projectiles in the August test. At the time, the JCS said further analysis was required to verify that. Military sources said one of the missiles could have misfired before it could be detected.
The latest firings came just five days after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent a personal letter to President Moon Jae-in and wished him and other South Koreans good health amid the massive outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
Such a conciliatory gesture came as a surprise as Kim's younger sister, Kim Yo-jong, had issued a statement just the previous day blasting Moon's office as "gangster-like" and "foolish" for complaining about Pyongyang's recent projectile launches.
South Korean military officials consider rocket launcher projectiles little different from short-range ballistic missiles, as both weapons are equipped with a guided system and they lack significant differences.
North Korea is seemingly reluctant to call the weapon a ballistic missile as U.N. Security Council resolutions ban the communist country from all ballistic missile activity.
In response to last week's test, five European nations -- Belgium, Britain, Estonia, France and Germany, all U.N. Security Council member countries -- issued a statement on Thursday slamming Pyongyang for a provocation that violated the resolutions.
The North bristled at this, stressing once again that the launches were meant to boost its self-defense capabilities.
Throughout 2019, the North test-launched missiles 13 times amid the stalled denuclearization talks with the United States.
In its New Year's Day message, Pyongyang warned it will show off a "new strategic weapon" in the near future in protest over the stalled talks. Experts said the "strategic weapon" may mean an advanced type of its intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) or a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).
Instead of completely turning away from dialogue, the North appears to have taken low-intensity steps, apparently intended to beef up leader Kim's internal grip on power, according to experts.
