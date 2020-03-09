Under virus uncertainty, foreign players for S. Korean baseball clubs to train in home countries

"The LG Twins have been extremely supportive of our wishes, and we collectively decided that the best plan is to go back to our home countries and be with our family and prepare for the season there," Wilson said in a video clip posted on the Twins' YouTube channel. "We think that it's really important to be with our family right now. And when the league announces (the regular season schedule) two weeks prior to the Opening Day, we're going to return to Korea and prepare as a unit for the season to begin."

