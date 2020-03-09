Fire breaks out at Samsung chip plant, production unaffected
HWASEONG, South Korea, March 9 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Monday a fire at its semiconductor plant in South Korea will not affect its chip production.
A fire broke out at Samsung's chip plant in Hwaseong, south of Seoul, late Sunday night and was completely extinguished early Monday morning, according to fire authorities.
No casualties have been reported so far.
The fire apparently broke out at a wastewater treatment deodorizer facility at the plant, according to a Samsung official, but didn't damage its production lines.
The company said it will fully cooperate with fire authorities to examine the exact cause of the accident.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) BTS' 'ON' debuts at career-best 4th on Billboard Hot 100 singles chart
-
2
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 123 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 4,335
-
3
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea fires two unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
5
(URGENT) BTS ranks 4th on Billboard Hot 100 singles chart
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 4,300, school breaks extended nationwide
-
2
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 5,200; President Moon declares war on virus
-
3
(4th LD) N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
4
(LEAD) Schools again delay new semester to reduce virus infections
-
5
(LEAD) BTS' 'ON' debuts at career-best 4th on Billboard Hot 100 singles chart
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
2
S. Korea reports 367 new cases of coronavirus, total now at 7,134
-
3
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 7,300 amid signs of infection slowdown
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 179 more cases of coronavirus, total at 7,313
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 7,100 amid signs of infection slowdown