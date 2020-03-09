Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:25 March 09, 2020

SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 16/06 Cloudy 30

Incheon 13/06 Cloudy 30

Suwon 16/03 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 17/04 Sunny 60

Daejeon 17/03 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 17/01 Cloudy 40

Gangneung 17/06 Sunny 60

Jeonju 16/04 Sunny 70

Gwangju 16/06 Sunny 70

Jeju 16/10 Sunny 80

Daegu 15/04 Sunny 60

Busan 15/08 Sunny 60

