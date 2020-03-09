Banks' bad loans fall 16 pct in 2019
SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- Nonperforming loans at South Korean banks fell 15.8 percent in 2019 from a year earlier due to a decline in overdue corporate loans, data showed Monday.
Bad loans held by local banks reached 15.3 trillion won (US$12.7 billion) at the end of December last year, compared with 18.2 trillion won during the same period of 2018, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service.
The ratio of bad loans to total lending came to 0.77 percent, compared wit 0.97 percent during the same period of 2018.
Bad loans extended to businesses reached 13.2 trillion won at the end of December last year, down 3.1 trillion won from the same period of 2018, the data showed.
Overdue corporate loans accounted for 86.3 percent of total non-performing loans.
Nonperforming loans extended to households increased to 1.9 trillion won from 1.7 trillion won during the cited period, it showed.
The regulator said it will keep monitoring bad loans and encourage banks to set aside enough loan-loss provisions.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) BTS' 'ON' debuts at career-best 4th on Billboard Hot 100 singles chart
-
2
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 123 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 4,335
-
3
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
4
(URGENT) BTS ranks 4th on Billboard Hot 100 singles chart
-
5
(2nd LD) BTS' 'ON' debuts at career-best 4th on Billboard Hot 100 singles chart
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 4,300, school breaks extended nationwide
-
2
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 5,200; President Moon declares war on virus
-
3
(4th LD) N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
4
(LEAD) Schools again delay new semester to reduce virus infections
-
5
(LEAD) BTS' 'ON' debuts at career-best 4th on Billboard Hot 100 singles chart
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
2
S. Korea reports 367 new cases of coronavirus, total now at 7,134
-
3
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 7,300 amid signs of infection slowdown
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 179 more cases of coronavirus, total at 7,313
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 7,100 amid signs of infection slowdown