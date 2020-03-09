N.K.'s projectile launches not helpful for peace efforts: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Monday that North Korea's launch of three short-range projectiles does not help efforts to bring peace to the Korean Peninsula.
Earlier in the day, the North fired three unidentified projectiles into the East Sea, a week after the country launched two short-range projectiles.
Chung Eui-yong, director of national security at the presidential office, presided over an emergency meeting of security-related ministers via a video conference.
Cheong Wa Dae did not criticize or express concerns about the North's launches, but it analyzed the communist country's intention and the security situations on the peninsula.
"The ministers pointed out that North Korea continuing to stage joint massive artillery drills following those on Feb. 28 and March 2 does not help efforts to bring peace to the Korean Peninsula," Cheong Wa Dae said.
Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, issued a rare, strongly worded statement Tuesday night that condemned Cheong Wa Dae for voicing its "strong concern" about her country's rocket-artillery drills.
But in a surprise move, the North's leader sent a letter to President Moon Jae-in a day later, expressing his support for South Korea to fight the new coronavirus.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) BTS' 'ON' debuts at career-best 4th on Billboard Hot 100 singles chart
-
2
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 123 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 4,335
-
3
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea fires two unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
5
(URGENT) BTS ranks 4th on Billboard Hot 100 singles chart
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 4,300, school breaks extended nationwide
-
2
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 5,200; President Moon declares war on virus
-
3
(4th LD) N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
4
(LEAD) Schools again delay new semester to reduce virus infections
-
5
(LEAD) BTS' 'ON' debuts at career-best 4th on Billboard Hot 100 singles chart
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
2
S. Korea reports 367 new cases of coronavirus, total now at 7,134
-
3
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 7,300 amid signs of infection slowdown
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 179 more cases of coronavirus, total at 7,313
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 7,100 amid signs of infection slowdown