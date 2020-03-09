Go to Contents Go to Navigation

The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)

All Headlines 11:07 March 09, 2020

SEOUL, Mar. 9 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.

Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)

1-W 1.25 1.25

1-M 1.25 1.25

2-M 1.23 1.23

3-M 1.22 1.22

6-M 1.21 1.22

12-M 1.22 1.23

(END)

