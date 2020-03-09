KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DaelimInd 69,700 DN 3,300
Binggrae 53,400 0
GCH Corp 18,600 UP 200
GS E&C 24,850 DN 2,050
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 295,000 DN 21,500
HyundaiMtr 104,000 DN 6,500
AmoreG 60,500 DN 2,300
SLCORP 13,800 DN 450
Yuhan 231,500 DN 2,000
KPIC 87,600 DN 1,300
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,190 DN 420
POSCO 180,500 DN 11,500
SPC SAMLIP 68,200 DN 2,900
KUMHOTIRE 3,605 DN 130
SAMSUNG SDS 169,000 DN 9,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 24,700 DN 1,250
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,190 DN 300
SKC 50,200 DN 3,300
AK Holdings 23,750 DN 1,550
LOTTE 29,100 DN 1,000
DB INSURANCE 37,150 DN 1,900
SamsungElec 54,200 DN 2,300
NHIS 9,910 DN 440
SK Discovery 22,350 UP 400
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 26,050 DN 1,000
LotteChilsung 108,500 DN 1,500
LS 36,050 DN 800
GC Corp 128,000 UP 7,500
LGInt 10,500 DN 700
DongkukStlMill 4,095 DN 365
SBC 10,050 DN 550
Hyundai M&F INS 19,250 DN 1,150
Donga Socio Holdings 85,500 DN 700
SK hynix 86,900 DN 5,700
Youngpoong 552,000 DN 12,000
HyundaiEng&Const 32,900 DN 2,400
SamsungF&MIns 186,000 DN 5,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,800 DN 1,100
Kogas 25,800 DN 1,200
Hanwha 19,700 DN 750
