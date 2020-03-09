KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DB HiTek 23,850 DN 1,450
CJ 78,500 DN 2,800
JWPHARMA 28,750 UP 550
Hanssem 63,300 DN 1,900
NEXENTIRE 5,850 DN 360
CHONGKUNDANG 87,200 DN 800
HankookShellOil 257,500 DN 5,000
BukwangPharm 14,550 DN 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 43,750 DN 2,950
TaekwangInd 748,000 DN 40,000
SsangyongCement 5,030 UP 20
KAL 23,400 DN 400
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,120 DN 140
LG Corp. 66,200 DN 2,200
SsangyongMtr 1,800 DN 70
BoryungPharm 12,300 DN 150
L&L 12,250 DN 50
NamyangDairy 378,000 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 32,800 DN 900
HYUNDAI STEEL 23,050 DN 1,350
Shinsegae 253,500 DN 4,500
Nongshim 268,500 DN 1,000
SGBC 31,950 DN 350
Hyosung 70,000 DN 800
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP10900 DN600
KiaMtr 33,000 DN 1,650
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 48,200 DN 1,300
ShinhanGroup 30,050 DN 1,850
HITEJINRO 28,000 DN 1,250
CJ LOGISTICS 135,500 DN 5,000
DOOSAN 57,500 DN 1,800
TONGYANG 1,350 DN 105
Daesang 18,650 DN 950
SKNetworks 5,180 DN 280
ORION Holdings 14,350 DN 100
KISWire 16,000 DN 500
LotteFood 316,500 DN 11,500
KCC 165,500 DN 7,000
DWS 22,100 DN 1,150
GS Retail 34,700 DN 600
(MORE)
-
1
(LEAD) BTS' 'ON' debuts at career-best 4th on Billboard Hot 100 singles chart
-
2
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
3
(URGENT) BTS ranks 4th on Billboard Hot 100 singles chart
-
4
(2nd LD) BTS' 'ON' debuts at career-best 4th on Billboard Hot 100 singles chart
-
5
Gilead's remdesivir to be used to treat coronavirus patients in S. Korea
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 4,300, school breaks extended nationwide
-
2
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 5,200; President Moon declares war on virus
-
3
(LEAD) BTS' 'ON' debuts at career-best 4th on Billboard Hot 100 singles chart
-
4
(8th LD) S. Korea hits back with countermeasures in response to Tokyo's entry restrictions
-
5
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
2
S. Korea reports 367 new cases of coronavirus, total now at 7,134
-
3
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 7,300 amid signs of infection slowdown
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 179 more cases of coronavirus, total at 7,313
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea's virus cases top 7,300 amid signs of infection slowdown