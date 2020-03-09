Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All Headlines 15:41 March 09, 2020

Ottogi 497,000 DN 17,000
IlyangPharm 22,400 DN 250
DaeduckElec 8,680 DN 470
MERITZ SECU 3,525 DN 150
HtlShilla 81,000 DN 3,100
Hanmi Science 32,200 DN 450
SamsungElecMech 123,000 DN 8,500
KSOE 96,900 DN 9,600
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 16,350 DN 1,850
OCI 47,900 DN 3,300
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 43,650 DN 1,050
KorZinc 392,000 DN 17,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,360 DN 740
SYC 36,050 DN 1,550
HyundaiMipoDock 32,800 DN 3,700
IS DONGSEO 27,050 DN 500
S-Oil 58,000 DN 6,300
LG Innotek 126,000 DN 10,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 171,500 DN 4,500
HYUNDAI WIA 34,250 DN 2,250
KumhoPetrochem 61,800 DN 2,700
Mobis 194,000 DN 9,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 26,750 DN 1,450
HDC HOLDINGS 9,110 DN 500
S-1 85,500 DN 200
Hanchem 90,600 DN 2,600
UNID 36,700 DN 1,600
KEPCO 22,800 UP 1,700
SamsungSecu 33,150 DN 1,250
SKTelecom 219,000 DN 3,500
S&T MOTIV 35,600 DN 2,400
HyundaiElev 56,100 DN 1,300
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,850 DN 650
Hanon Systems 10,300 DN 300
SK 184,000 DN 10,500
DAEKYO 4,680 DN 205
GKL 16,750 DN 500
Handsome 23,500 DN 1,000
COWAY 71,100 DN 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 90,900 DN 3,700
(MORE)

