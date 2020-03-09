Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All Headlines 15:41 March 09, 2020

IBK 8,520 DN 500
KorElecTerm 30,700 DN 1,300
NamhaeChem 6,970 DN 190
DONGSUH 16,550 UP 350
BGF 4,580 DN 195
SamsungEng 12,750 DN 1,200
SAMSUNG C&T 103,500 DN 4,500
PanOcean 3,765 DN 100
SAMSUNG CARD 34,100 DN 400
CheilWorldwide 18,750 DN 800
KT 23,450 DN 500
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL204500 DN1000
LG Uplus 13,000 DN 300
SAMSUNG LIFE 51,400 DN 4,200
KT&G 81,700 DN 400
DHICO 4,710 DN 270
LG Display 13,050 DN 1,100
Kangwonland 23,650 DN 300
NAVER 168,000 DN 11,500
Kakao 167,500 DN 8,000
NCsoft 680,000 DN 20,000
DSME 20,600 DN 1,600
DSINFRA 3,915 DN 255
DWEC 3,855 DN 265
Donga ST 90,900 DN 1,700
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,750 DN 1,250
CJ CheilJedang 255,000 DN 6,500
DongwonF&B 202,500 DN 1,000
KEPCO KPS 32,500 DN 700
LGH&H 1,251,000 DN 33,000
LGCHEM 374,000 DN 26,000
KEPCO E&C 18,100 DN 300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 73,700 DN 900
HALLA HOLDINGS 33,050 DN 850
HYUNDAI ROTEM 13,250 DN 550
LGELECTRONICS 57,800 DN 2,500
Celltrion 174,000 DN 3,500
Huchems 17,200 DN 550
DAEWOONG PHARM 98,500 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 69,100 DN 1,700
