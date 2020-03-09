Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All Headlines 15:41 March 09, 2020

KIH 60,600 DN 3,100
LOTTE Himart 19,850 DN 1,250
GS 38,550 DN 1,450
CJ CGV 25,200 UP 300
HYUNDAILIVART 9,130 DN 430
LIG Nex1 25,200 DN 1,200
Fila Holdings 34,250 DN 1,900
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 113,500 DN 7,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 27,900 DN 1,950
HANWHA LIFE 1,400 DN 145
AMOREPACIFIC 162,500 DN 6,500
LF 12,450 DN 50
FOOSUNG 7,250 DN 410
JW HOLDINGS 5,150 DN 70
SK Innovation 99,100 DN 8,900
POONGSAN 20,200 DN 350
KBFinancialGroup 35,150 DN 2,300
Hansae 12,550 DN 1,000
LG HAUSYS 43,400 DN 1,650
Youngone Corp 27,250 DN 2,400
KOLON IND 32,250 DN 1,000
HanmiPharm 277,000 DN 4,000
BNK Financial Group 5,460 DN 350
emart 112,500 DN 3,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY246 50 DN850
KOLMAR KOREA 41,200 DN 1,100
CUCKOO 95,200 DN 200
COSMAX 80,500 DN 2,700
MANDO 27,300 DN 1,350
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 494,000 UP 3,000
INNOCEAN 61,900 DN 2,300
Doosan Bobcat 27,500 DN 950
Netmarble 88,400 DN 4,100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S250500 DN15000
ORION 96,800 DN 2,200
BGF Retail 154,000 DN 4,000
SKCHEM 64,100 UP 3,500
HDC-OP 15,850 DN 750
HYOSUNG HEAVY 17,700 DN 1,400
WooriFinancialGroup 8,600 DN 600
(END)

